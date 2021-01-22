Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost 59-51 Thursday at Bardstown.
After being tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, FCHS took a 30-25 lead at halftime.
Bardstown (7-1) outscored the Lady Flyers 18-9 in the third quarter and led 43-39 going into the final period.
Jhaven Meade led FCHS with 13 points, Shauvi Kennedy had 12 points and six steals, and Patience Laster posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Also scoring for Franklin County were Brooklynn Miles with seven points, Nevaeh Carter with six and Alijah Starks with two points.
Bardstown’s Jaleyah Cotton led all players with 29 points.
FCHS (6-2) plays at home today at 6 p.m. against Western Hills.
