Franklin County’s girls basketball team is in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.

The Lady Flyers’ game Friday against Assumption has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

Their home game against Dunbar, scheduled for Monday, will now be part of a doubleheader with the FCHS boys team on Feb. 15.

The Lady Flyers will play Dunbar at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, followed by the Franklin County and Frankfort boys teams playing at 7:30 p.m. The doubleheader will be played at FCHS.

“We all knew throughout the state this was going to be a unique year, and obviously it has been,” FCHS girls coach Joey Thacker said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe and do the best we can.”

The quarantine affects just the varsity and junior varsity teams. Thacker said the freshman team practices separately and its coaches don’t sit on the bench during varsity and JV games.

How long FCHS players are quarantined depends on which guidance they follow.

Those who are asymptomatic can take a COVID test on the fifth, sixth or seventh day after exposure, and if the result is negative they can come out of quarantine on the eighth day.

Those who don’t want to take a COVID test and are asymptomatic can quarantine for 10 days and come back on Day 11.

Players can also quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine protocols are different for players who test positive.

Franklin County’s game at Bryan Station has been moved from Tuesday to Saturday.

