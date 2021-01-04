Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's girls basketball team opened its season with a 68-37 win at home Monday over Collins.

The Lady Flyers shot 51% while holding Collins to 24% shooting.

FCHS senior Brooklynn Miles went 10-for-13 from the field to finish with a game-high 25 points. She also had six steals.

Also in double figures for Franklin County was Shauvi Kennedy with 13 points. Kennedy and Nevaeh Carter both had six assists, and Amelia Wells had four steals.

Patience Laster just missed a double-double for the Lady Flyers with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Carter, Alijah Starks, Juliana Frazee and Jhaven Meade with four points each, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff, Alex Newton and Amelia Wells with two points each.

Makyra Beach and Allendra Brooks both scored 10 points to lead Collins.

Franklin County plays its next game at home Tuesday against Southwestern.

