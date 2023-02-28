Franklin County’s girls basketball team is in the 11th Region tournament semifinals again.
The Lady Flyers defeated Bryan Station 68-52 Monday at FCHS in the first round of the tournament. It marks the 11th straight season Franklin County has advanced to the semifinals.
FCHS (26-7) will play Lexington Catholic Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
To get to the semis, the Lady Flyers had to get past Bryan Station, the same team they faced in the first round of the region last year.
Monday’s game was close in the first quarter, with the Lady Flyers leading 10-6 when it ended.
“I thought we were a little bit lethargic to start out with offensively, but I thought defensively we took some things away from them that we really harped on the last couple days,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said.
“Just really proud of the pressure that Jazmin [Chambers] put on the ball, on their point guard, that was one of our goals, and I know their post player made some shots in the first quarter, but I felt like we did a really good job on [Jaileen] Green. I thought Logan [Kennedy] started out well on her and kept her out of the lane consistently.”
Franklin County was leading by eight, 22-14, midway through the second quarter, but the Defenders scored four straight points to cut the lead in half.
FCHS closed the second quarter with a 7-2 run to lead 29-20 at halftime.
“I don’t think we got enough done from pressing them,” Thacker said. “I don’t think our middle line was as active as we need them to be. We talked about that at halftime. But we don’t want to play slow, and even though we knew they didn’t either, we knew our depth was a little better than theirs.”
The Lady Flyers opened up a 17-point lead, 48-31, at the end of the third quarter, but Bryan Station scored the first five points of the final period to pull within 12.
FCHS’ Juliana Frazee scored on a layup to make the score 50-36, and the Defenders didn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Franklin County’s largest lead was 19 points, 68-49, with 51 seconds left in the game as Kennedy went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the final 1:45.
“We had the lead pushed out there to 17 points a couple times, just made some silly decisions with the basketball or maybe we’d been able to stretch it on out, but that’s part of the learning curve of three young guards,” Thacker said.
Franklin County’s Rachel Shropshire led all players with 19 points.
“Rachel made some really big shots in the second half,” Thacker said. “It seemed like every time they were making a run, she’d hit a shot for us.”
Shropshire went 4-for-7 from 3-point range with all four treys coming in the second half.
Chambers, Kennedy and Frazee all scored 10 points. Jhaven Meade had eight rebounds, and Shropshire and Frazee each had six.
Kennedy dished out nine assists.
Bryan Station ends the season with a 14-18 record. Albertine Cyuzuzo scored 13 points, and Kailyn Gentry had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
FRANKLIN CO. (68) — Madison Jackson 3, Leia Hogan 8, Jazmin Chambers 10, Rachel Shropshire 19, Alex Newton 2, Logan Kennedy 10, Juliana Frazee 10, Jhaven Meade 6.
BRYAN STATION (52) — Chloe Do 3, Albertine Cyuzuzo 13, Jaileen Green 12, Makari Murphy 5, Kailyn Gentry 13, Emily Gomez 2, Alondra Gonzalez Perez 4.
