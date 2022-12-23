Franklin County’s girls basketball team was the runner-up in the Assumption Rocket Christmas Tournament, losing to the host school 73-71 in overtime Thursday afternoon in the championship game.

Assumption jumped out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 46-32 at halftime.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

