Franklin County’s girls basketball team was the runner-up in the Assumption Rocket Christmas Tournament, losing to the host school 73-71 in overtime Thursday afternoon in the championship game.
Assumption jumped out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 46-32 at halftime.
FCHS outscored the Rockets 21-11 in the third quarter to trail just 57-53 going into the final period. The Lady Flyers took the fourth quarter 16-12 to force overtime.
Juliana Frazee led FCHS with 22 points and nine rebounds. Jazmin Chambers finished with 14 points and three assists, and Jhaven Meade had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring were Rachel Shropshire with six points, Madison Jackson with five, Leia Hogan, Alex Newton and Logan Kennedy with three points each, Makiyia Wheeler with two, and Charlize Kennedy with one point.
Logan Kennedy had four assists, and Shropshire had three.
The Lady Flyers posted two wins to reach the championship game.
FCHS defeated Ashland Blazer 80-73 Wednesday.
Ashland led 26-17 after the first quarter, but Franklin County scored 24 points in the second quarter and led 41-32 at halftime.
Frazee posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Logan Kennedy scored 18 points and had five assists and four steals.
Shropshire went 4-for-6 on 3-point shots and finished with 16 points.
Chambers and Wheeler both scored eight points, Jackson had four, Newton had three, and Meade scored two points.
FCHS rolled past Oldham County 58-24 Tuesday in its tournament opener.
The Lady Flyers led 13-10 after the first quarter but held Oldham to single digits the last three quarters.
Shropshire led FCHS with 14 points, Chambers and Frazee both scored 11 points, and Logan Kennedy finished with 10 points.
Also scoring were Newton with five points, Jackson with four, and Charlize Kennedy and Meade with two points each.
Meade had seven rebounds, and Logan Kennedy had four assists and four steals.
Franklin County (8-1) plays in the Lady Invitational of the South Tuesday through Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville.
FCHS opens Tuesday against Northwest (Clarksville, Tennessee).
