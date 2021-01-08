To basketball fans who see the score from Franklin County’s girls basketball game Friday, a 77-52 win for FCHS, it might look like a solid victory for the Lady Flyers.
It didn’t look that way to Franklin County coach Joey Thacker.
“I thought it was lackluster at best, and here’s why,” he said. “If we’re going to be an elite basketball team, there has to be some type of accountability within the team to put people away.”
FCHS and Scott County met last year in the 11th Region championship, a thriller that the Lady Flyers won 57-53.
The Lady Cardinals have struggled through their first three games this season, losing to Dunbar by 25 points and George Rogers Clark by 30 before Friday’s game.
They trailed FCHS 24-12 at the end of the first quarter and were down 28-18 with just over six minutes left in the second period.
That’s when the Lady Flyers began a 17-0 run, and they outscored Scott County 23-4 over the last 6½ minutes of the quarter to lead 51-22 at halftime.
Franklin County had the game well in hand the rest of the way, but the Lady Cardinals outscored FCHS 30-26 in the second half.
“I kind of felt like we were sleepwalking through the third quarter,” Thacker said. “The last two days we really stressed certain components on defense, and I felt like we ignored them.
“We had 14 assists at halftime and 18 for the game. That tells me we didn’t do a great job in the second half. We were pretty stagnant.”
FCHS had three players in double figures, led by Brooklynn Miles with 22 points. Nevaeh Carter finished with 15, and Patience Laster chipped in 10.
Miles also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, Carter had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, and Laster had eight rebounds and four steals.
Scott County’s Emma Price scored a game-high 23 points.
Franklin County celebrated Senior Night Friday, honoring Miles and Alijah Starks prior to the game.
FCHS (3-0) plays its next game at home Tuesday against Anderson County, who is 2-0 going into a game Saturday at Nelson County.
The game is a rematch of last year’s state tournament game, where Anderson won 40-37.
SCOTT CO. (52) — Maleiyah Moore 4, Kenady Tompkins 16, Emma Price 23, Kylie Bartholomew 2, Tyra Young 4, Kaylie Wise 3.
FRANKLIN CO. (77) — Shauvi Kennedy 7, Nevaeh Carter 15, Alijah Starks 6, Brooklynn Miles 22, Jazmin Chambers 7, Amelia Wells 5, Juliana Frazee 2, Patience Laster 10, Jhaven Meade 3.
