The Franklin County and Western Hills girls golf teams played in a tournament at Arlington Country Club in Richmond Monday. Pictured are WHHS' Addison Martin, left, and Franklin County's Gracie Eaton. FCHS finished eighth in the team standings, and Western Hills was 17th. (Photo submitted)

