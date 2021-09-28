Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills competed in the Region 9 girls golf tournament Monday at Lakeside Golf Course in Lexington.

Franklin County finished seventh in the team standings while Frankfort was 12th and WHHS was 13th.

FCHS’ Savannah Salchli shot an 87 to lead the local golfers. Adisyn Fox led Western Hills with an 89, and Lilia Saxena Smithson had the low score for FHS with a 96.

Madison Central won the team title with a score of 311 to earn a spot in next week’s state tournament in Bowling Green.

Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey shot an even-par 72 to win the regional tournament by three shots.

The players with the top seven scores who are not on Madison Central’s team also advance to state. Four of them are from Lexington Christian, which finished four shots behind Madison Central.

