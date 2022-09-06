A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 11:34 pm
Franklin County's Suzette Bailey shot a 90, second best on the team, at the Gene Hilen Invitational Saturday at Juniper Hill. The Lady Flyers finished ninth n the tournament. (Photo submitted)
Franklin County’s girls golf team has been having a resurgence this season, including winning a tournament for the first time in four years.
On Saturday the Lady Flyers competed in the Gene Hilen Invitational at Juniper Hill, shooting 358 and placing ninth out of 18 teams.
Savannah Salchli led FCHS with a score of 84.
“Our goal was to come here and for us all to do well, have some good scores,” Salchli said. “It was good. The ball ran a lot, a lot more than I thought with the rain we’ve had, but it was good.”
Lexington Christian took the team title with a score of 304, and Madison Central’s A team was runner-up with a 314.
Shelby’s Isabella Wiley shot a 70 to take medalist honors. LCA’s CA Carter and Sacred Heart’s Emma Lindemoen both shot 71, and Lindemoen was second in a scorecard playoff.
Frankfort shot 402 to finish in a tie for 14th place, and Western Hills had one golfer compete.
Lilia Saxena Smithson led Frankfort with a 90, followed by Bayla West, 100; Maddie Starkey, 101; Ava Hedden, 102; and Helen Hall Abney, 106.
WHHS’ Addison Martin shot 110.
Rounding out Franklin County’s scores were Suzette Bailey with a 90, Ellie Bevington and Emerson Bowling each with a 92, and Claudia Logan with a 93.
FCHS’ Gracie Eaton, playing as an individual, shot 103.
“This team is open to change,” Donna McNeil, the assistant coach for Franklin County and Western Hills, said about FCHS. “They’re learning every time they play. They’re like sponges.
“Savannah and Suzette are our only seniors, and we don’t have any juniors. This is a young team. This is the most polite group of girls I’ve ever met, and they’re so supportive.”
FCHS and Western Hills have a match against Anderson County Wednesday at Juniper, and the Lady Flyers play in the 2A state tournament Monday at the Owensboro Country Club.
Frankfort plays in the Marcus Camancho Grant County Classic Saturday at Eagle Creek Golf Course in LaGrange.
