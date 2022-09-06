090722.GLF-FC Bailey_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Suzette Bailey shot a 90, second best on the team, at the Gene Hilen Invitational Saturday at Juniper Hill. The Lady Flyers finished ninth n the tournament. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County’s girls golf team has been having a resurgence this season, including winning a tournament for the first time in four years.

On Saturday the Lady Flyers competed in the Gene Hilen Invitational at Juniper Hill, shooting 358 and placing ninth out of 18 teams.

