Franklin County’s girls golf team competed in the 2A Section 5 qualifier July 27 at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville and qualified two players for the 2A state tournament.

081023.FC 2A qualifiers_submitted.JPG

Franklin County's Claudia Logan, left, and Mary Clayton Rodgers, center, qualified for the state 2A tournament, and Emerson Bowling, right, is an alternate. (Photo submitted)

The top team advances to the 2A state tournament along with the top two individuals not on the winning team.

