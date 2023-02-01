020423.FCHS golf team_ly.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team was recognized during halftime of the Western Hills-Franklin County boys basketball game Jan. 27 at FCHS. The Lady Flyers won the 2A state championship, won a tournament for the first time in over 12 years, and finished in the top 15 teams in the state, allowing them to play in the top 15 all-state tournament. From left are coach Carmello Benassi, Sarah Browning, FCHS principal Chris Tracy, Emerson Bowling, Bekah Hyatt, Ella Miller, Brooke Byers, Savannah Salchli, Claudia Logan, Gracie Eaton, Ellie Bevington, FCHS Athletic Director Tracy Spickard, and Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp. Absent when the picture was taken was Suzette Bailey. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

