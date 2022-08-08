Franklin County’s girls golf team remains on a roll.

After finishing second, seventh and fifth in their first three tournaments this season, the Lady Flyers won the 2A Section 5 championship Saturday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

081022.FCHS girls golf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team won the 2A Section 5 championship Saturday at Juniper Hill. From left are Savannah Salchli, Claudia Logan, Ellie Bevington, Suzette Bailey and Gracie Eaton. (Photo submitted)
081022.Jackson Whitaker_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Jackson Whitaker has qualified for the 2A state golf championship. (File photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription