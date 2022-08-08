Franklin County's girls golf team won the 2A Section 5 championship Saturday at Juniper Hill. From left are Savannah Salchli, Claudia Logan, Ellie Bevington, Suzette Bailey and Gracie Eaton. (Photo submitted)
Franklin County’s girls golf team remains on a roll.
After finishing second, seventh and fifth in their first three tournaments this season, the Lady Flyers won the 2A Section 5 championship Saturday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.
The victory puts FCHS in the 2A state championship Sept. 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
“They did well,” FCHS coach Carmello Benassi said. “We’re excited we get to go to state.”
The top team and the top two individuals not on the championship team advance to the state tournament.
Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker took the second individual qualifying spot on the boys side with a score of 43.
Because of lightning and rain delays Saturday, the coaches decided to make the tournament a nine-hole event.
Senior Savannah Salchli led Franklin County with a score of 39, finishing one shot behind medalist Maggie Cerqueira of Boyle County.
“Savannah has played lots and lots of golf this summer,” Benassi said. “She’s been our most consistent player. Ellie Bevington has pretty much been our No. 2 player all year, and she played well.
“The team as a whole played well. They’ve practiced really hard. A lot of girls competed all summer and it’s starting to show.”
Bevington and Gracie Eaton both shot 42 for FCHS, followed by Claudia Logan at 46 and Suzette Bailey at 48.
Benassi set a goal before the season started for the team to shoot in the 340s. The Lady Flyers did that last week at the Frederick Douglass tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Club.
“Four years ago our low score was in the 390s,” he said. “We can set new goals, and hopefully by the end of the season we’ll get our score down into the 330s.”
In tournaments this year, the Lady Flyers have finished second at Owen County, seventh in the Lady Rocket Classic at Weissinger Hills in Shelbyville, and fifth at the Frederick Douglass Invitational.
Franklin County played a match Monday against Anderson County at Wild Turkey Trace in Lawrenceburg. FCHS has a match Thursday against Woodford County, and the Lady Flyers return to Wild Turkey Saturday for the Joy Invitational.
