Franklin County's Claudia Logan hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole at Juniper Hill Wednesday during a tri-match with Western Hills and Frankfort. Logan shot a 44 in the Lady Flyers' victory. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Franklin County's Claudia Logan hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole at Juniper Hill Wednesday during a tri-match with Western Hills and Frankfort. Logan shot a 44 in the Lady Flyers' victory. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Frankfort's Lilia Saxena Smithson hits onto the green at the ninth hole at Juniper Hill Wednesday with FHS coach Robert Duff looking on. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Western Hills' Adisyn Fox putts on the seventh hole at Juniper Hill Wednesday. Fox was medalist with a score of 42 in a tri-match with Franklin County and Frankfort. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
With three players shooting in the 40s, Franklin County’s girls golf team defeated Western Hills and Frankfort Wednesday at Juniper Hill.
“The girls are practicing hard and giving 100%,” said Carmello Benassi, who coaches FCHS and WHHS. “With Donna McNeil helping with their short game, that’s improved dramatically. They’ve gotten so much better.”
The Lady Flyers won the match with a score of 183, Western Hills was second with a score of 217, and FHS shot a 225.
WHHS’ Adisyn Fox was medalist with a 42. Franklin County’s Savannah Salchli shot 43, and teammates Claudia Logan and Ellie Bevington both finished in the 40s with scores of 44 and 46, respectively.
Lilia Saxena Smithson led the Lady Panthers with a 45.
Robert Duff is in his first year as coach at Frankfort. He is not the same Rob Duff who graduated from Franklin County and has won numerous local tournaments.
“It seems like everywhere we go we see Lexington Christian,” said Duff, whose team has played in four tournaments this year. “Sacred Heart was at one of them. We’ve played a lot of tough competition. Golf has a short season, and I want them to keep their heads up and keep a positive attitude.
“I’ve seen great improvement. The thing with golf that you have to understand is it’s a long haul.
FHS will play in the Grant County Classic Saturday. Western Hills and FCHS will play a nine-hole match Monday at Juniper Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.