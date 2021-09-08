With three players shooting in the 40s, Franklin County’s girls golf team defeated Western Hills and Frankfort Wednesday at Juniper Hill.

“The girls are practicing hard and giving 100%,” said Carmello Benassi, who coaches FCHS and WHHS. “With Donna McNeil helping with their short game, that’s improved dramatically. They’ve gotten so much better.”

The Lady Flyers won the match with a score of 183, Western Hills was second with a score of 217, and FHS shot a 225.

WHHS’ Adisyn Fox was medalist with a 42. Franklin County’s Savannah Salchli shot 43, and teammates Claudia Logan and Ellie Bevington both finished in the 40s with scores of 44 and 46, respectively.

Lilia Saxena Smithson led the Lady Panthers with a 45.

Robert Duff is in his first year as coach at Frankfort. He is not the same Rob Duff who graduated from Franklin County and has won numerous local tournaments.

“It seems like everywhere we go we see Lexington Christian,” said Duff, whose team has played in four tournaments this year. “Sacred Heart was at one of them. We’ve played a lot of tough competition. Golf has a short season, and I want them to keep their heads up and keep a positive attitude.

“I’ve seen great improvement. The thing with golf that you have to understand is it’s a long haul.

FHS will play in the Grant County Classic Saturday. Western Hills and FCHS will play a nine-hole match Monday at Juniper Hill.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription