Franklin County’s girls golf team won its second tournament of the year Saturday, capturing the Lady Hawk Invitational in Hodgenville with a score of 315.

Franklin County's girls golf team won the Lady Hawk Invitational Saturday in Hodgenville. From left are Mary Clayton Rodgers, Ellie Bevington, Emerson Bowling, Claudia Logan and Gracie Eaton. Bowling was medalist. (Photo submitted)

“I’m so proud of these girls,” FCHS coach Carmello Benassi said. “They all got off to a really bad start, but with grit and determination they stormed back on the last nine holes to claim their second win.”

