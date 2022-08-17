Brian Oerther is in his first season coaching Franklin County’s girls soccer team, but he was aware of what Wednesday’s game with Western Hills meant.

“I know what it’s like to play a rivalry game,” Oerther said after the Lady Flyers defeated WHHS 3-1 in the Capital City Classic at Benny Watkins Field. “I played soccer here at Franklin County, and I know what it means to beat Western Hills.”

081822.GSoc-WH A. Lodmell-FC Lee_ly .JPG

Western Hills' Anna Lodmell, left, and Franklin County's Kaylin Lee battle for the ball during the Capital City Classic Wednesday at FCHS. Franklin County won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
081822.GSoc-WH Estes-FC Dummitt_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jayden Dummitt, left, and Western Hills' Allie Estes go for the ball in the second half Wednesday in the Capital City Classic at FCHS. Franklin County won 3-1. (LInda Younkin | State Journal)

