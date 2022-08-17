Franklin County's Jayden Dummitt, left, and Western Hills' Allie Estes go for the ball in the second half Wednesday in the Capital City Classic at FCHS. Franklin County won 3-1. (LInda Younkin | State Journal)
Brian Oerther is in his first season coaching Franklin County’s girls soccer team, but he was aware of what Wednesday’s game with Western Hills meant.
“I know what it’s like to play a rivalry game,” Oerther said after the Lady Flyers defeated WHHS 3-1 in the Capital City Classic at Benny Watkins Field. “I played soccer here at Franklin County, and I know what it means to beat Western Hills.”
FCHS improved to 2-0 in the tournament and will play Shelby County, also 2-0 in the Classic, for the championship Saturday at WHHS at 8 p.m.
Shelby County defeated Frankfort 7-3 Wednesday, and FHS and Western Hills will play Saturday at 6 p.m. in the tournament.
Franklin County and Western Hills were scoreless Wednesday until FCHS’ Moe Wells scored with 17:45 left in the first half.
The Lady Flyers added two more goals in the half, from Meriah Price with 12:11 remaining and Kate Alvis at the 6:49 mark.
FCHS led 3-0 at the half.
“One thing is you don’t usually have this many fans at a girls soccer game,” Oerther said about the rivalry. “It makes the energy great, and it was a great atmosphere.
“I think at the beginning of the game we fed off the crowd’s energy. I thought we played very well.”
The only goal of the second half came from WHHS’ Sarah Lodmell from about 30 yards out.
“The second half was much better for us as far as movement and passing the ball,” WHHS coach Kris Hellard said. “It’s not the score we wanted, but it gives us things to work on.”
• Scoring for Frankfort Wednesday were Kaleigh Curry with two goals and Margaret Wilkerson with one. Sawyier Shaw and Annabel Young each had an assist.
FHS and Henry County played to a 3-3 tie Saturday. Wilkerson scored twice and Curry added a goal with Shaw recording an assist.
