Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls soccer team returned from its COVID-19 quarantine with a 7-2 win over East Jessamine on Saturday at FCHS.

Alison Wells scored three goals for the Lady Flyers, Taylor Banta scored twice, and Amelia Wells and Grace Parker each scored a goal.

FCHS (3-3) played at home Monday evening against Bryan Station.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription