FCHS

Franklin County's girls soccer team opened its season at home Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Owen County.

Scoring for FCHS were Emily Allen, Grace Parker, Taylor Banta and Ingrid Hagg.

The Lady Flyers (1-0) play at home Saturday against Anderson County at 10:30 a.m.

