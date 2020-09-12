FCHS

Taylor Banta and Ingrid Hagg each scored a goal as Franklin County's girls soccer team defeated Anderson County 2-0 Saturday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers' next game is at home Monday against Woodford County.

