Franklin County's Deloris Boateng (15) is all smiles after scoring the first goal in Tuesday's 41st District tournament match with Western Hills at Capitol View Park. Joining the celebration are FCHS' Moe Wells (23) and Ryan Disponnett (11). FCHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Holland Riddell, left, kicks the ball away from Franklin County's Moe Wells (23) and Kate Alvis, right, during Tuesday's 41st District tournament match at Capitol View Park. FCHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s girls soccer team took advantage of two opportunities Tuesday, and that was good for a 2-0 win over Western Hills 2-0 in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park.
FCHS (6-12-1) will play Great Crossing Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship, and both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament.
“It wasn’t the prettiest thing, but when you get district play you never know what you’re going to get anyway,” FCHS coach Brian Oerther said about Tuesday’s match. “Everybody’s amped, they’re nervous because they know you’re going home if you lose. We played very tight.”
The Lady Flyers led 1-0 at halftime on a goal from Deloris Boateng, and the second goal came on a shot by Meriah Price with 24:13 left in the match.
“The first goal was a great goal because Moe (Wells) played the ball right across, and Deloris just buried it on the back side," Oerther said. "The second goal was where Meriah just broke free.”
Franklin County’s other opportunities were thwarted by WHHS keeper Elizabeth Judy, who made several spectacular stops.
“Her and (sweeper) Maddy (Floyd) all season long have been our saving grace,” WHHS coach Kris Hellard said. “They literally will throw any part of their body at anything to stop the ball from going in.”
That effort drew praise from Oerther.
“Western Hills’ keeper tonight played phenomenal,” he said. “She played out of her mind. Their keeper kept them in the game a lot. My hat’s off to her. She played really well.”
A meeting of the WHHS defenders at a local restaurant gave the Lady Wolverines a boost.
“We went to Chick-fil-A in the morning and we talked about everything that we’ve been talking about at practice and kind of like drew it up so everyone knew what to do,” Judy said. “It really helped, especially the defenders, the defenders were at the Chick-fil-A thing because most of our offense had to work. We kind of worked out some kinks.”
Western Hills was able to stay in the game despite having a short bench due to injuries and players on vacation this week for fall break.
"We played very well considering the circumstances of having nine players gone and only having two subs,” Hellard said.
“Those were very silly goals that just stink because they do happen, but our girls did not get their heads down. They stayed in it the entire time and gave it everything they had, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The Lady Flyers, once they settled in, were able to pick up their play.
“We loosened up after a while, and once we started moving the ball I thought our defensive back line was able to push up and we were able to put balls into our midfield, letting our backs play a lot of balls out of the back.
“Our back line really calmed things down a lot. Ann Marie (Bentley), Jayden (Dummitt), Maryam (Shewekah) and Avery (Boler), the four back there really calmed things down.”
FCHS is playing in the district championship for the first time since 2019.
“It’s like I told them,” Oerther said. “You win this one, you guarantee yourself two more games.”
