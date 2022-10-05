Franklin County’s girls soccer team took advantage of two opportunities Tuesday, and that was good for a 2-0 win over Western Hills 2-0 in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park.

FCHS (6-12-1) will play Great Crossing Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship, and both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament.

100522.GSoc-FC Boateng MWells Disponnett.jpg

Franklin County's Deloris Boateng (15) is all smiles after scoring the first goal in Tuesday's 41st District tournament match with Western Hills at Capitol View Park. Joining the celebration are FCHS' Moe Wells (23) and Ryan Disponnett (11). FCHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
100522.GSoc-WH Riddell-FC MWells Alvis_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Holland Riddell, left, kicks the ball away from Franklin County's Moe Wells (23) and Kate Alvis, right, during Tuesday's 41st District tournament match at Capitol View Park. FCHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription