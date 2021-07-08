Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

An informational meeting for the Franklin County girls soccer team will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Carter House at Lakeview Park.

All students interested in playing for the FCHS girls soccer team this fall and their parents are urged to attend the meeting. Practice will begin Thursday.

The team's coach is Carson Reynolds. He replaces Jon Sutphin, who resigned after last season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription