Frankfort’s girls soccer team knew what to expect from Franklin County Tuesday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at Sower Soccer Complex.
The challenge was stopping the Lady Flyers.
FCHS (18-3) defeated Frankfort 10-0. The game was called with just over five minutes remaining on the mercy rule.
When the two teams met in August, Franklin County won 10-0 in a game that was called in the first five minutes of the second half.
“We’ve been planning on this game for awhile,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “Franklin County is just tough, and we knew this was going to be tough.
“The best thing we could do was play our game the best we can, and we did.”
FCHS led 6-0 at halftime with three goals from Kennadi Woods and one each from Ingrid Hagg, Amelia Wells and Taylor Banta.
Amelia Wells and Alison Wells both had two assists, and Banta had one.
“This was one of those games where we haven’t played in eight days, and we haven’t practiced in four days,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “I won’t say we started sluggish because we talked about coming out fast and aggressive.
“We did that, but we were sloppy doing it. I think we had nine offside in the first half, and six were in the first 10 minutes.”
“I thought we were better with our offside trip and drawing them offside,” FHS senior Claire Irish said.
“I thought we had more passing than the first time we played them,” FHS senior Kennadie Pritchett said. “We played more as a team.”
But that wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Flyers, who will play in the championship game Thursday against the winner of today’s Western Hills-Great Crossing match.
“One thing we talked about at halftime was instead of running the ball down their throats was to move the ball side to side, use our speed on the wings, but sometimes we reverted, and you can have a tendency to do that when skill-wise you’re better than your opponent.”
Alison Wells scored twice in the second half, Hagg added a goal, and Emily Allen scored on a penalty kick.
“I’m not upset with the way we played,” Sutphin said, “but we were a little sloppy, and that’s due to not playing for eight days or practicing for four days.”
FHS closes out the season with a 7-13-1 record. Besides Pritchett and Irish, the team’s other seniors are Zoe Antenucci, Faith Bowen, Madison Close, Emma Edwards and Kiani Tatum.
“We’ve definitely missed Kiani,” Rogers said. “She’s been the cornerstone of our defense for so long. Since she’s been out with a knee injury, we’ve had to make some adjustments.
“Calliie Perry has really stepped up, and our back line of Claire Moore, Emma Edwards and Zoe Antenucci have done a good job.”