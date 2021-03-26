Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls tennis team has opened the season with a 2-1 record, beating Frankfort 3-2 on March 10 and Tates Creek 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Lady Flyers lost to Lexington Christian 3-2 on Wednesday. FCHS’ Nicole Tomes won at No. 1 singles, and teammate Lakyn Smith won the No. 2 singles match.

Franklin County hosts Western Hills Monday.

LCA 3, Franklin Co. 2

Singles: Nicole Tomes (FC) def. Emily Howell 6-4, 6-2; Lakyn Smith (FC) def. Maya Smither 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Doubles: Greta Blankmore/Kate Farley (LCA) def. Dorsey Williams/Katherine Nolan 6-0, 6-1; Freland Owen/Sally Kate Goff (LCA) def. Soumya Marantha/Ellie Bevington 8-4; Rachael Young/Leah Massa (LCA) def. Sydney Parritt/Savannah Salchli 8-0; Exhibition: Jordan Smither/Gracie Martin (LCA) def. Lucy Cunningham/Kaya Jacques 8-0.

Franklin Co. 4, Tates Creek 1

Singles: Nicole Tomes (FC) def. Camilla Lindahl 6-0, 7-5; Lakyn Smith (FC) def. Hope Davis 6-1, 6-3; Soumya Marantha (FC) def. Grace Dennis 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Katherine Nolan/Ellie Bevington (FC) def. Katherine Thompson/Abigail Thompson 6-0, 6-1; Hope Davis/Grace Dennis (TC) def. Sydney Parritt/Savannah Salchli 6-2.

Franklin Co. 3, Frankfort 2

Singles: Ella Abney (FH) def. Nicole Tomes 6-3, 6-2; Lakyn Smith (FC) def. Ashley Willard 6-0, 6-4; Soumya Marantha (FC) def. Dorothy Hanson 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Lila Smithson/Quinn Hedden (FH) def. Dorsey Williams/Katherine Nolan 6-3, 6-3; Amelia Roney/Ellie Bevington (FC) def. Jaleia Hatchettt/Ella Denton 6-3, 6-2.

