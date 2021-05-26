Franklin County’s girls team and Western Hills’ boys team were the winners of the County Championships in track and field Tuesday at WHHS.
Individual winners of two events were FCHS’ Bryce Tucker (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Henry Nsiah (110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter hurdles) and Western Hills’ Griffin Staude (800- and 1,600-meter runs) and Emma Campbell (800- and 1,600-meter runs).
In the middle school team standings, Second Street took the girls title and Elkhorn was the boys champion.
The meet was the final meet of the season for the middle schools.
Frankfort will compete in the Class 1A Region 5 meet Monday at Admiral Stadium in Danville, and Franklin County and Western Hills will compete in the Class 2A Region 4 meet Tuesday at Bourbon County High School.
Here are the results from the meet.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls
4x800-meter relay: 1. FCHS 12:00.17, 2. WHHS 12:29.52.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Laken Ellis (FC) 17.22, 2. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 21.38, 3. Emily Harrod (WH) 21.38, 4. Isabelle Powell (FC) 24.91.
100-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.57, 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.63, 3. Taylor Manley (FC) 13.04, 4. Katie Norman (FH) 13.26, 5. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.45, 6. Avery Sanford (FC) 13.63, 7. Carson Graves (WH) 13.66, 8. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 13.86, 9. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 14.69, 10. Haven Baker (FC) 14.71, 11. Isabella Johnson (FH) 15.10, 12. Charlotte Barnett (FH) 16.12.
1,600-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:44.58, 2. Sara Jones (WH) 6:58.27, 3. Riley Gillis (FC) 6:59.64, 4. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 7:12.18, 5. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 7:22.31, 6. Eliza Boone (FC) 7:26.17.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS 51.98, 2. FHS 59.66.
400-meter dash: 1. Carson Graves (WH) 1:i03.06, 2. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:04.96, 3. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 1:07.76, 4. Isabella Johnson (FH) 1:12.21, 5. Haven Baker (FC) 1:18.90.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 50.70, 2. Laken Ellis (FC) 52.12, 3. Isabelle Powell (FC) 1:05.70.
800-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:36.13, 2. Abbey Grimes (FC) 2:49.90, 3. Claire Moore (FH) 2:50.71, 4. Sara Jones (WH) 3:10.77, 5. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:14.42, 6. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 3:26.24, 7. Maria Valles (FC) 3:43.21.
200-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 25.57, 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 25.64, 3. Katie Norman (FH) 27.81, 4. Carson Graves (WH) 28.17, 5. Avery Sanford (FC) 28.98, 6. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 29.07, 7. Bria Wilson (FC) 29.86, 8. Haven Baker (FC) 31.26, 9. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 31.53, 10. Charlotte Barnett (FH) 35.19.
3,200-meter run: 1. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 15:31.34.
4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS 4:34.83.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 35-06, 2. Amyah Robinson (FH) 32-09, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 31-05, 4.Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 27-04, 5. Amaya Perry (FH) 18-09, 6. Rory Shields (WH) 17-03.
Boys
4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS 10:57.57.
110-meter high hurdles: 1. Henry Nsiah (FC) 16.97, 2. Henry Andrews (FC) 18.99, 3. Drew Kemper (FC) 23.93.
100-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.35, 2. Jaden Morgan (FH) 11.63, 3. Dillon Withers (WH) 11.66, 4. Kayden Moorman (FC) 11.85, 5. Meechi Britt (WH) 11.88, 6. Tyler Withers (WH) 11.99, 7. Zack Claudio (FC) 12.03, 8. Ty Taylor (FC) 12.34, 9. Thiago Pires (FH) 12.36, 10. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 12.46, 11. Will Lairson (FH) 13.86, 12. Morgan Hammond (WH) 14.58.
1,600-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:29.58, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:57.77, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 5:02.67, 4. Luke Staude (WH) 5:28.28, 5. Matthias Jones (WH) 5:31.63, 6. Jackson Butler (FC) 5:31.65, 7. Grant Parsley (WH) 5:35.58, 8. Brenden Bass (WH) 5:54.25, 9. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 6:01.89, 10. Steven Myers (WH) 6:07.34, 11. Gaven Rucker (WH) 7:01.53.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS 45.11, 2. WHHS 46.36.
400-meter dash: 1. Zac Cox (FC) 55.85, 2. Jeffery Parker (WH) 57.11, 3. Navier Starks (WH) 58.47, 4. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 1:01.56, 5. Grayson Wilhite (FC) 1:17.66.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Henry Nsiah (FC) 44.20, 2. Jaden Morgan (FH) 47.96, 3. Thiago Pires (FH) 50u.51, 4. Drew Kemper (FC) 1:09.67.
800-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 2:06.22, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:13.18, 3. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:25.91, 4. Ethan Begin (FC) 2:27.62, 5. Aiden Carter (WH) 2:33.91, 6. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 2:37.16, 7. Gaven Rucker (WH) 2:51.28, 8. Steven Myers (WH) 2:56.04.
200-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 23.06, 2. Dillon Withers (WH) 24.13, 3. Jaden Morgan (FH) 24.69, 4. Meechi Britt (WH) 24.85, 5. Tyler Withers (WH) 25.70, 6. Jaden Youngblood (WH) 26.12, 7. Will Lairson (FH) 28.85, 8. Morgan Hammond (WH) 29.82.
3,200-meter run: 1. Luke Staude (WH) 11:41.13, 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 11:41.76, 3. Brenden Bass (WH) 13:14.60, 4. Gaven Rucker (WH) 18:27.32.
4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS 4:06.30.
Shot put: 1. Taylor Childers (WH) 42-08, 2. James Hixon (WH) 39-09, 3. Jacob Fields (WH) 39-06, 4. Parks Pressley (FH) 35-03, 5. Adrian Spencer (FH) 34-01, 6. Clay Campbell (WH) 24-09, 7. Morgan Hammond (WH) 20-01.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Girls
4x800-meter relay: 1. Second Street 13:16.71, 2. Bondurant 13:59.22.
100-meter dash: 1. Tazyriah Miley (EMS) 14.26, 2. Maddie Starkey (SS) 14.31, 3. Mariah Jackson (EMS) 14.36, 4. Ava Claire Jones (SS) 16.63, 5. Michaela Gaylon (BMS) 17.01, 6. Aliyana Robinson (SS) 17.09, 7. Ryan Driskell (SS) 18.53, 8. Josie Childers (SS) 19.68, 9. Gianna Gannone (SS) 22.39, 10. Izzy Best-Allison (BMS) 25.06.
4x200-meter relay: 1. Bondurant 2:08.29, 2. Second Street 2:17.56.
1,600-meter run: 1. Emme Moore (SS) 5:58.44, 2. Kate Alvis (EMS) 6:01.89, 3. Kenzie Barber (SS) 6:03.68, 4. Dakota Bryant-Perez (BMS) 7:20.98, 5. Emily Schweickart (BMS) 8:07.99, 6. Maeher Joshi (BMS) 8:10.08, 7. Krisha Malempati (BMS) 9:05.15.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Bondurant 1:02.71, 2. Second Street 1:05.18, 3. Second Street ‘B’ 1:19.78.
400-meter dash: 1. Kendria Wickers (BMS) 1:20.07, 2.Hailand Newman (EMS) 1:23.43.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Maddie Starkey (SS) 56.31.
800-meter run: 1. Kenzie Barber (SS) 2:43.87, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 2:50.16, 3. Cate Looney (SS) 3:10.42, 4. Lillian Wainscott (SS) 3:19.96, 5. Elizabeth Larson (BMS) 3:22.47, 6. Maeher Joshi (BMS) 3:23.33, 7. Dakota Bryant-Perez (BMS) 3:24.99, 8. Emily Schweickart (BMS) 3:26.52, 9. Kiarah Harvey (BMS) 3:26.58, 10. Krisha Malempati (BMS) 4:31.19.
200-meter dash: 1. Mariah Jackson (EMS) 30.12, 2. Tazyriah Miley (EMS) 30.43, 3. Izzy Best-Allison (BMS) 30.81, 4. Nykirah Harvey (BMS) 32.14, 5. Hailand Newman (EMS) 34.53, 6. Ryan Driskell (SS) 39.43, 7. Aliyana Robinson (SS) 39.51, 8. Josie Childers (SS) 40.33.
3,200-meter run: 1. Kate Alvis (EMS) 14:32.18.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Second Street 5:16.34, 2. Bondurant 5:25.24.
Shot put: 1. Rory Shields (BMS) 20-02, 2. Aliyana Robinson (SS) 13-02.
Boys
4X800-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn 10:20.42.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Luis Perez (BMS) 20.15, 2. Aiden Williams (BMS) 22.13.
100-meter dash: 1. Elisius Robinson (EMS) 12.08, 2. Shalom Moore (EMS) 12.63, 3. Taurean Smith (EMS) 13.06, 4. Nicholas Epperson (EMS) 14.21, 5. Coen Taylor (EMS) 14.89, 6. JT Jackson (BMS) 14.96, 7. Aiden Williams (BMS) 16.12, 8. Braydon Gaylon (BMS) 16.85, 9. Trevor Leigh (SS) 17.08, 10. Brady Ellis (SS) 17.16, 11. Landyn Gaines (SS) 17.57, 12. Damion Huff (BMS) 18.79, 13. Andrew Jones (BMS) 18.86, 14. Robert Driskell (SS) 19.86, 15. Baron Schroerluck (BMS) 20.32, 16. Urijah Heckleman (SS) 21.15, 17. Sabo Moore (BMS) 24.74.
1,600-meter run: 1. Isaac Andrews (EMS) 5:45.18, 2. Ismael Valladares-Valles (EMS) 6:05.02, 3. Luis Perez (BMS) 6:09.80, 4. Christian Roberts (EMS) 6:29.66, 5. Isaiah Sowders (EMS) 6:49.85, 6. Khai Wainscott(SS) 7:01.64, 7. Collin Camden (BMS) 7:06.84, 8. Judah Gambino (BMS) 7:20.17, 9. Vihaan Patel (BMS) 8:00.22, 10. Raleigh Orange (BMS) 8:55.08.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Bondurant 1;04.60.
400-meter dash: 1. Maxwell Jones (SS) 57.14, 2. Carter Richardson (EMS) 58.53, 3. Jack Oldham (EMS) 1:04.57, 4. Isaac Andrews (EMS) 1:05.00, 5. Graham Clements (EMS) 1:06.36, 6. Elijah Lyles (EMS) 1;07.72, 7. Benjamin Dunmire (EMS) 1:09.93, 8. Brady Ellis (SS) 1:26.17, 9. Landyn Gaines (SS) 1:30.13, 10. Elijah Huff (BMS) 1:37.76, 11. Eli Brown (SS) 1:52.10.
800-meter run: 1. Luis Perez (BMS) 2:44.87, 2. Kaiden Austin (BMS) 2:48.52, 3. Benjamin Dunmire (EMS) 2:49.14, 4. Isaiah Sowders (EMS) 3:00.36, 5. Christian Roberts (EMS) 3:00.39, 6. Austin Caldwell (SS) 3:10.93, 7. Collin Camden (BMS) 3:20.77, 8. Judah Gambino (BMS) 3:25.61, 9. Khai Wainscott (SS) 3:23.22, 10. Raleigh Orange (BMS) 3:36.17, 11. Anthony Gannone (SS) 3:52.00, 12. Vihaan patel (BMS) 4:32.49.
200-meter dash: 1. Elisius Robinson (EMS) 25.24, 2. Shalom Moore (EMS) 25.69, 3. Taurean Smith (EMS) 26.16, 4. Maxwell Jones (SS) 27.01, 5. Carter Richardson (EMS) 27.29, 6. Jack Oldham (EMS) 29.06, 7. Nicholas Epperson (EMS) 30.01, 8. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 30.75, 9. Aiden Williams (BMS) 36.43, 10. Braydon Gaylon (BMS) 37.41, 11. Andrew Jones (BMS) 41.79, 12. Robert Driskell (SS) 43.69, 13. Damion Huff (BMS) 44.15, 14. Urijah Heckleman (SS) 45.98.
3,200-meter run: 1. Kaiden Austin (BMS) 16:21.83.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn 4:22.98, 2. Bondurant 4:59.61.
Shot put: 1. Hayden Smith (BMS) 22-06, 2. Izreal Boone (EMS) 22-00, 3. Elijah Huff (BMS) 19-10, 4. Damion Huff (BMS) 16-06, 5. Anthony Gannone (SS) 15-05, 6. Trevor Leigh (SS) 14-09, 7. Eli Brown (SS) 14-06, 8. Sabo Moore (BMS) 13-02, 9. Robert Driskell (SS) 11-01, 10. Urijah Heckleman (SS) 9-07.
