The veterans got Franklin County’s girls basketball team off to a good start Tuesday.
For Frankfort, it was the freshmen who earned their coach’s praise.
FCHS defeated the Lady Panthers 73-20 at The Frankfort Christian Academy. The game was FHS’ home game, and it was played at TFCA because Frankfort’s gym is being renovated.
The game was the district opener for FHS while Franklin County improved to 2-0 in district play.
The Lady Flyers, who had won in overtime at Berea Monday, led 27-5 after the first quarter.
“With the exception of the Great Crossing game, I think we’ve started pretty lethargic,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “What I really liked is we were really active on the offensive glass.
“I thought we did a very good job with second and third opportunities. If you can do that along with points off turnovers, you get a lot of opportunities.”
FCHS was ahead 50-17 at halftime and 62-18 after the third quarter as the game went to a running clock.
Frankfort coach Deron Norman has six freshmen on his roster, and they saw considerable playing time Tuesday.
“My freshman team played great,” he said. “They were far outmanned, but they played their tail ends off, and I’m very proud of them.
“They’re not ready to play the top team in the region, one of the top teams in the state, but I knew they’d go out and play as hard as they could, and that’s what they did.”
FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles led all players with 21 points. Teammate Patience Laster chipped in 13 points, Shauvi Kennedy finished with nine points and 11 rebounds, and Jhaven Meade scored nine.
Franklin County held a 34-23 advantage on the boards with 18 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive.
Jamya Chenault was Frankfort’s top scorer with 13 points.
The Lady Flyers (6-1), ranked fifth in the state in the latest Associated Press poll, plays at Bardstown Thursday.
Frankfort (4-3) plays its next game Monday at Bluegrass United in Lexington.
FRANKLIN CO. (73) — Shauvi Kennedy 9, Nevaeh Carter 4, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 8, Brooklynn Miles 21, Amelia Wells 3, Juilana Frazee 4, Gracie Thacker 2, Patience Laster 13, Jhaven Meade 9.
FRANKFORT (20) — Brooklyn Peyton 2, Rachel Shropshire 1, Katie Norman 3, Amaya Robinson 1, Jamya Chenault 13.
