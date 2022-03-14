Three Franklin County graduates are part of women’s basketball national tournaments this month.

Rebecca Cook, a 2017 graduate of FCHS, plays for Southeastern University, which has advanced to the round of 16 in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championships.

Southeastern, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA poll, plays Bethel University Thursday at 2 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Fire takes a 31-1 record into the round of 16.

Franklin County's Rebecca Cook, Brooklynn Miles and Kindall Talley, seen here celebrating a win in the state tournament in 2017, are all playing in national college tournaments this month. (State Journal file photo)

Southeastern hosted the first two rounds in Lakeland, Florida, and won 77-45 over Xavier University of Louisiana and 66-62 against No. 9 Rust.

In the win over Rust, Cook scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter and went 3-for-3 from the free throw line, including two free throws that cemented the win with seven seconds to go in the game.

Cook also grabbed 11 rebounds, six on the offensive end.

“Coach had told us that Rust is a team that usually wins the possession battle, so I knew that every rebound I could get would be another possession for us," Cook, a graduate student, said in a story posted on the Fire’s website. "I just tried to hustle after every missed shot and help out the team in that way."

This is the eighth straight year Southeastern has advanced to Sioux City, Iowa for the round of 16.

Midway University made history this season by making the NAIA national tournament for the first time in program history.

Midway went 1-1 in the tournament and came within one win of advancing to Sioux City.

Kindall Talley, a junior on Midway’s team, had a team-high six assists in the Eagles’ 80-75 first-round win against Northwestern (Iowa) in Marion, Indiana.

Talley, a 2018 FCHS graduate, also had two points, two steals and four rebounds in the game.

The Eagles lost to No. 12 Indiana Wesleyan 86-50 in the second round. Talley scored five points in the game.

Midway finished the year with a 26-8 record.

Kentucky’s reigning Miss Basketball, 2021 FCHS graduate Brooklynn Miles, begins play in the NCAA Tournament with Tennessee Saturday.

Tennessee (23-8) is the No. 4 seed in the Wichita Region and will host the first two rounds of the tournament.

Tennessee plays Buffalo Saturday at 3 p.m., and the winner of the game will play the Oregon-Belmont winner Monday.

Miles has played in 30 games for the Lady Vols this season and is averaging 20 minutes per game off the bench.

She is averaging 2.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and two assists per game.

This is Tennessee’s 40th consecutive postseason bid as the Lady Vols are the only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament.

