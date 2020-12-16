Franklin County’s football team wasn’t favored to beat Central in the Class 4A playoffs, and a loss to Johnson Central was a foregone conclusion for a lot of football fans as they looked forward to a Boyle County-Johnson Central rematch in the state final.
Instead, the Flyers have been busting brackets on their march to Friday’s 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals Class 4A matchup against Boyle County, which lost last year's title game 21-20 to Johnson Central.
FCHS (9-1) comes into Friday’s game off a 20-12 win at Johnson Central in last week’s semi-state matchup.
The Flyers are 20-2 over the past two seasons, with both losses coming to Central.
Last year’s loss in the second round of the playoffs ended Franklin County’s perfect season.
This year, Central won 18-16 in the regular season at FCHS, scoring the winning touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game.
FCHS dominated the Yellow Jackets a month later in the second round of the playoffs, winning 42-6 at Central.
The Flyers have scored 399 points this season and given up 106. The 22 points scored by Woodford County the second week of the season are the most FCHS has given up in a game. Franklin County beat Woodford 40-22.
FCHS has scored 40 or more points in seven of its 10 games. The most points the Flyers have scored are 55 in their season opener, a 55-0 win at Anderson County.
FCHS senior quarterback Nick Broyles has thrown for 2,176 yards and 26 touchdowns with no interceptions, completing 130 of his 177 passes.
Senior wide receiver Fred Farrier II has caught 54 passes for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also scored on an interception return and a punt return.
Junior wide receiver Zack Claudio has 37 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns.
The Flyers’ ground game is led by sophomore running back Kaden Moorman with 11 touchdowns, half of the team’s total of rushing touchdowns, on 88 carries.
Moorman has also caught 21 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
On defense, junior linebacker Brenton Sears leads Franklin County with 94 tackles, and he has three tackles for loss.
Senior defensive end Phillip Peiffer is close behind, with 92 tackles that include 12.5 TFL and 13.5 sacks, both team highs.
Sophomore linebacker Peyton Ledford has 91 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He’s also used in short-yardage situations on offense. He’s rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries and has scored four touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Jayden Mattison has recorded 83 tackles with 8.5 TFL and one sack.
Claudio, at defensive back, has a team-high six interceptions, and he’s returned half of them for touchdowns.
He’s also scored on a fumble recovery, as have Ledford and Mattison.
The Flyers won regional titles from 1976-1979. Their win over Allen County-Scottsville this year in the third round of the playoffs gave them their first regional crown in 41 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.