Eric Miles takes a picture of his granddaughter, Brooklynn Miles, as she holds her framed Miss Basketball jersey in front of a banner during a ceremony Monday at Franklin County. Miles, a freshman on the Tennessee women's basketball team, was honored for her accomplishments during the ceremony at FCHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County graduate Brooklynn Miles, third from the left, was honored for being named the 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball during a ceremony Monday at FCHS. From left are Miles' mother, Rachel Holt; her grandmother, Barbara White; Miles; her sister, Jordynn; her father, Gordon Miles; and her grandfather, Eric Miles. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Miles, a 2021 graduate of Franklin County and Kentucky’s reigning Miss Basketball, was honored with a ceremony at halftime of the FCHS-Western Hills girls basketball game Monday at Franklin County.
“I was super excited,” Miles said about the ceremony. “When (Franklin County) Coach (Joey) Thacker told me about it, my eyes instantly lit up and I started trying to figure out when we could do this.”
Miles is a freshman on the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team, now 18-1 and in first place in the Southeastern Conference.
Monday is usually an off day for the Lady Vols, so Miles was able to come to Frankfort for the ceremony. She was presented with her Miss Basketball jersey, which was framed, and a Miss Basketball banner that will be hung in the FCHS gym was unveiled.
Miles played varsity basketball at FCHS for five years. In that time she had 628 assists, 507 rebounds and 451 steals, and she scored 2,278 points, the second most in the history of the FCHS program.
As a senior she was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-Star game, and she was the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.
During Miles’ tenure at FCHS, the Lady Flyers won four 11th Region championships with an Elite Eight appearance at the Sweet 16 and two appearances in the state championship game, where they finished as runners-up.
What was it about playing in the FCHS program that has helped Miles excel at the NCAA Division I level?
“Definitely Coach Thacker,” she said. “He was tough on me, but that’s what I needed. I needed a little push sometimes. And the state tournaments, especially my younger years. I was in middle school playing against juniors and seniors.”
Miles has come off the bench in all 19 of the Lady Vols’ games and is averaging 20 minutes per contest.
She is averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, and she has 41 assists and 18 steals on the season.
Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
The Lady Vols are undefeated in SEC play at 7-0, and their next game is Thursday at Auburn. Their only loss was to No. 2 Stanford 74-63 on Dec. 18.
Tennessee’s success this season hasn’t surprised Miles.
“No, not at all,” she said. “I just know this group of girls, and they’re like my sisters. We all have the same goal. We want to win.”
