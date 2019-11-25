The Franklin County basketball teams are hosting an alumni game Tuesday at FCHS at 7:30 p.m.

There will be two 15-minute running quarters for the girls and two 15-minute running quarters for the boys for a total of four quarters.

Any former players who are interested in participating should contact FCHS girls head coach Joey Thacker (joey.thacker@franklin.kyschools.us) or FCHS boys head coach Tony Wise (tony.wise@franklin.kyschools.us). 

There are currently 30 former female players and 20 former male players who have confirmed they are playing.

There will also be a chili supper at 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 for the chili supper and $5 for the game. The interested can attend one or the other or both events.

