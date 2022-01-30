The past and present of the Franklin County boys basketball program met Saturday at FCHS.
Prior to the Flyers’ game against Carroll County in the Gary Moore Classic, an induction ceremony was held for the inaugural class of the Franklin County Boys Basketball Hall of Fame.
The first class consists of John Lykins (coach), David Lee (coach), Gary Moore (coach/player), Don Sturgeon (contributor) and players Stan Kerrick, Duaine Boucher, Paul Brewer, John Harnice, Doug Wilkins, David Evans, Roni Robinson and Vance Hall.
“For me, growing up in Frankfort, an east side kid, attending the Gary Moore basketball camp, I looked up to some of these guys,” FCHS boys basketball coach Jonathan Moore said. “David and Roni were larger than life to me.
“They were my counselors at camp, and I was in middle school when they were making their big run (to the state tournament in 1995). I was an assistant coach here when Vance was playing here.”
Moore is in his first year as FCHS head coach, and while the Hall of Fame had been talked about before, he helped get it off the ground.
“We’ve been playing basketball at Franklin County over 70 years,” he said. “We’ve had really, really good players and really, really good coaches.”
Moore worked with FCHS football coach Eddie James on the Hall of Fame, something the FCHS football program has had for several years.
This year’s committee was made up of Jonathan Moore, Gary Moore, former FCHS administrator and Western Hills coach Gary Lawson, Lee, FCHS teacher Terry Johnson, FCHS Athletic Director Tracy Spickard and former FCHS coach Scott Chalk.
Kerrick was the oldest player inducted Saturday, having played for FCHS from 1962-1968.
“I had no idea about this until a few weeks ago when Coach (Jonathan) Moore called,” Kerrick said after the ceremony. “I was here for the early part of the program, and I’ve seen it grow stronger and better after so many more years.”
No one had a better view of the Flyers’ growth than Gary Moore, who played at FCHS from 1965-1968 and coached from 1980-2001.
He was part of Franklin County’s three state tournament teams — as a player in 1967, an assistant coach in 1980 and head coach in 1995.
Moore was unable to attend Saturday’s ceremony and was represented by his son, Andrew.
In a statement he provided, Moore said one of his proudest moments was on March 10, 1985, when the Flyers defeated Lexington Catholic, then the No. 1 team in the state, in the regional championship game before a packed house at the Frankfort Civic Center.
“Many thanks to all the fans, administrators, players, teammates, coaches, parents and all the support staff that made my career possible,” Moore said.
Robinson, who played on the 1995 state tournament team, is the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,300 points.
“I’m pretty excited,” Robinson said about the honor. “I’m more or less shocked. It’s been a long time, but I’m glad it’s happened now.”
The youngest player inducted was Vance Hall, who played at FCHS from 2007-2010. He finished his high school career with 1,425 points and went on to play collegiately at Wright State and Bellarmine with two years at each school.
After college he played professionally in Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany and Iceland.
“I think it definitely helped me,” Hall said about being part of the FCHS program. “My coaches, teammates, the friends I had at school, my family. Everyone helped me improve and keep going.”
And being part of the program has stayed with the inductees long after their playing days ended.
“It is an honor to be recognized and receive induction into the Hall of Fame,” Brewer, who played on the 1967 state tournament team, said. “I am not one to toot my own horn. This is not about one or two players that were on our team but all of the players; that’s why we were such a great team.
“We had two great coaches, John Lykins and David Lee. They would schedule the best teams in the state, we had a great fan base, and the gym was filled every night. To me this is what it means when they say for the love of the game.”
John Lykins, head coach 1965-1973
Lykins compiled a record of 130-88 during his time at FCHS. He also coached at Frankfort High, the University of Kentucky, Auburn University and Kentucky State University.
He was named the 11th Region Coach of the Year in 1966, 1967 and 1971.
Lykins died Sept. 16, 2019.
David Lee, head coach 1973-1980
Lee was named the 1980 Kentucky High School Coach of the Year and was selected to coach the 1980 Kentucky all-star team.
He had a record of 126-73.
Lee also played basketball at Franklin County.
Gary Moore, player 1965-1968, head coach 1980-2001
Moore finished his FCHS coaching career with a 417-198 record.
He was named the 1995 Kentucky High School Basketball Coach of the Year and the 11th Region Coach of the Year in 1995 and 1996. While coaching at FCHS, Moore won 13 district titles, including eight in a row, and his 1996 team won a school record 27 games in a row.
He was named to the KABC Coaches Court of Honor in 2010.
Moore played collegiate basketball at Georgetown College.
Don Sturgeon, contributor
Sturgeon was the first athletic director at Franklin County, serving for 16 years from 1986-2002. He also served as a swim coach and gymnastics coach at FCHS, and many of the strong foundations of Flyer athletics were laid or strengthened under his leadership.
Stan Kerrick, player 1962-1965
Kerrick was the city’s leading scorer and the Mid-South Conference leading scorer in 1965, the same year he was named second team all-state and selected to the Kentucky East-West All-Star game.
Kerrick attended Virginia Tech on a basketball scholarship. He was named team captain for the 1968-69 season and was named an NCAA academic All-American his senior year.
His favorite high school memory was his final home game as a senior when he scored 40 points in a 69-68 victory over Lexington Catholic.
Duaine Boucher, players 1965-1968
Boucher was named to the all-district and all-region teams for four years in a row, and he was named to the state tournament all-tournament team in 1967.
Boucher attended Ole Miss on a basketball scholarship and was a three-year starter. He was named to the All-SEC sophomore team and as a senior he was named team captain.
He scored more than 1,000 while at Ole Miss.
Paul Brewer, player 1965-1968
Brewer was part of Franklin County’s 1967 state tournament team. He was named to the all-district team twice.
John Harnice, player 1977-1980
Harnice was named all-district and all-region twice, and he was named to the all-district and all-regional tournament teams twice. He was named the 1980 City Player of the Year and the MVP of the 1980 11th Region tournament.
Harnice was valedictorian of his senior class and attended Harvard University, where he played basketball and tennis.
Harnice died July 29, 1983, and in 1984 the Harvard basketball team presented the inaugural John Harnice Spirit Award at its year-end banquet. It was awarded by Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach to one of Harnice’s teammates and closest friends, and it is still awarded to this day.
Doug Wilkins, players 1985-1988
Wilkins was a three-year starter at FCHS, a two-time team captain, a two-time team MVP, two-time all city-county MVP, two-time member of the district all-tournament and region all-tournament teams, a member of the Kentucky Junior All-Star team and third-team all-state his senior year.
Wilkins finished with more than 1,100 points. He played basketball at Union College, where he was a four-year starter and scored 1,427 points He holds seven school records for 3-point shooting at Union and was a two-time team captain, team MVP and all-conference player.
David Evans, player 1993-1996
Evans was a two-time all-state selection and scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds during his time as a Flyer. He was named to the all-district team three times and the all-region team two times, and prior to his senior year he was ranked as the No. 2 player in the state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Evans earned a basketball scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University and played there for two years before finishing at Brevard College in North Carolina. He had a brief stint in the NBA Developmental League. Evans died on Jan. 11, 2022.
Roni Robinson, player 1994-1997
Robinson was named the 11th Region Player of the Year in 1997, the 41st District MVP in 1996 and 1997, first-team all-state in 1996 and 1997, was the preseason Kentucky Player of the Year in 1997 and was runner-up for Kentucky Mr. Basketball in 1997.
Robinson is currently the program’s leading scorer with more than 2,300 points. He played football and basketball at Kentucky State University.
Vance Hall, player 2007-2010
Hall was a three-year starter and finished with 1,425 career points. He was the 2010 11th Region Player of the Year and a finalist for Mr. Basketball the same year.
Hall was named to the Kentucky-Indiana and Kentucky-Ohio all-star teams. He was a three-time 41st District MVP, MVP of the East-West All-Star Game and MVP of the Kentucky-Ohio All-Star Game
At Bellarmine he was a 2014 preseason All-American, won numerous Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week awards and finished his career as the single-season record holder in Bellarmine school history with a 91% free throw percentage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.