Woodford County’s Sawyer Ford kicked a field goal in the closing seconds to beat Franklin County 24-21 Friday in high school football action in Versailles.

Woodford County, 5-0 and ranked eighth in the state in Class 5A in the latest Associated Press poll, led 7-0 before the Flyers scored twice on touchdowns by Kaden Moorman that put FCHS up 14-13 at halftime.

Moorman ran back the opening kickoff in the second half 90 yards for his third touchdown of the game and a 21-13 lead.

The game was tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers, who came into the game ranked seventh in the state in Class 4A in the latest AP poll, are now 2-3. They open district play Friday at Shelby County.

