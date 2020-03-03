Franklin County’s boys basketball team ran into a team on a 12-game winning streak Tuesday, and Lexington Catholic kept the streak going.
Lexington Catholic won at home, beating FCHS 77-49 in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.
“They force you to play at a speed you don’t want to play,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said, “and they came out and shot the ball real well.
“They’re in the top five in the state for a reason, and they have the top junior in Ben Johnson. They’re hungry. They came out and smacked us in the mouth. There’s no other way to say it.”
Lexington Catholic (30-2) shot 70 percent in the first half and led 20-8 after the first quarter and 50-19 at halftime.
After three quarters the Knights were ahead 64-33.
“After all the drama and adversity we’ve had, these guys really fought. I’m super proud of them. It’s always sad when you lose your last game, especially with a group of guys like this.
“They came out in the second half and could have rolled over and lost by 50, but they came out and battled, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Johnson was the game’s top scorer with 24 points.
Zac Cox led FCHS with 17 points.
The Flyers graduate six seniors off this year’s team — Derrick King, Jacob Lewis, Peyton McElmurray, Joe Meador, Cameron Phelps and Jake Thomas.
Lexington Catholic plays Frederick Douglass Thursday in the semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
FRANKLIN CO. (49) — Brandon Atkinson 1, Tyler Valentine 2, Cameron Phelps 2, Peyton McElmurray 3, Phillip Peiffer 8, Zac Cox 17, Jayden Mattison 2, Joe Meador 12, Jake Thomas 2.
LEX. CATHOLIC (71) — Ty Hamm 2, Jack Gohmann 10, Peyton Pelfrey 4, John-Martin Simms 2, Jackson Smith 7, Ian Rothbauer 3, Wilson Hampton 5, Luke Wedding 16, Ben Johnson 24, Michael Hawkins 2, Hudson Sparks 2.
