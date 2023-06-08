The Franklin County High School majorettes are hosting a twirler clinic on Saturday, June 24 at FCHS.

The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a show at 2:30 p.m., and it’s open to children ages 5-18 of any ability level.

