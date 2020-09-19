Franklin County's football team played its first game on its new synthetic turf field Friday and came away with a 40-22 win over Woodford County, but it wasn't the game FCHS coach Eddie James was looking for.
"It was sloppy," James said. "There were a lot of penalties and stuff we don't want to see from our kids. It was disappointing. We played someone from the next town over, and there was some emotion."
The Flyers (2-0) led the entire game but couldn't quite shake the Yellow Jackets (1-1).
FCHS' Nick Broyles hit Gavin Hurst with a 35-yard touchdown pass, giving the Flyers a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Franklin County scored twice in the second quarter, on an 80-yard pass from Broyles to Zach Claudio and a 7-yard run by Kaden Moorman. Peyton Ledford ran for the two-point conversion after Moorman's score, putting the Flyers ahead 20-7 at halftime.
Broyles scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, which ended with FCHS leading 26-14.
A 43-yard pass from Broyles to Fred Farrier made the score 32-14, and Broyles connected with Brenton Sears on the conversion pass for a 34-14 lead.
In the last 30 seconds of the game, Broyles threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Peiffer, making the final score 40-22.
"We'll put this behind us, move to the district and get better," James said. "All we can do is keep working."
Franklin County hosts Shelby County Friday for Senior Night. It will be the district opener for both teams.
