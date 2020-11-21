Editor's note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 21 to include statistics and to show that Nick Broyles threw three touchdown passes for Franklin County and Jayden Mattison threw one.
Playing for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 24, Franklin County quarterback Nick Broyles threw three touchdown passes as the Flyers defeated Shelby County 41-12 Friday at Benny Watkins Field.
The game was a first-round matchup in the Class 4A state playoffs.
FCHS (6-1) will play its second-round game Nov. 27 at Central, which handed the Flyers their only loss, an 18-16 setback, on Oct. 24 at Benny Watkins Field.
Franklin County got off to a fast start Friday, scoring 34 points in the first half.
The scoring started with a 47-yard touchdown run by Kaden Moorman with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
With 1:58 left in the period, Broyles threw his first touchdown pass to Fred Farrier. The play covered 12 yards.
Just 13 seconds into the second quarter, Broyles’ 39-yard pass to Peyton Ledford went for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
A 12-yard touchdown run by Brenton Sears put the Flyers up 28-0 with 4:06 left in the first half, and with just 27 seconds remaining before halftime, Broyles completed a 50-yard pass to Farrier for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead at the break.
Franklin County’s second-half touchdown came less than a minute into the fourth quarter on a 13-yard pass from Jayden Mattison to Zack Claudio.
FCHS’ Owen Powell went 5-for-5 on extra point kicks, and the Flyers didn’t convert a two-point conversion attempt in the first half.
Farrier caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Broyles went 10-for-13 for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and Mattison was was 3-for-7 for 95 yards and a touchdown. Neither player threw an interception.
Blair Tate led the Flyer defense with 14 tackles, two solo and 12 assisted.
FCHS led 41-0 before Shelby (4-5) scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game.
Central (6-0) advanced in the playoffs with a 34-7 win over Waggener Friday.
