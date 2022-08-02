Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys golf team placed seventh out of 16 teams as it hosted the 24th annual Flyer Classic Tuesday at Juniper Hill.

Bethlehem claimed the team title with a score of 288, and Scott County was second at 291.

