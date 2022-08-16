Franklin County’s football team has had a run of success lately, finishing as state runner-up two years ago and in the Class 4A state final four last season.
The Flyers want to see that continue, so with that in mind, there were some changes made during the offseason.
“We went back to ground zero,” FCHS head coach Eddie James said. “We kind of decided to reboot the culture and we lifted at 6 a.m. this offseason, just switched a lot of things and wanted to create this idea of a culture of toughness and discipline, and kids that are here have answered the bell.
“At the end of last year there was, and a lot of it had to do with COVID, but I didn’t feel we had a culture of accountability. I think we needed to go back teach our kids to value the hard work and value the process. Some of that gets lost in success and some of it gets lost in other things, but we had not really been able to push and grind our kids for two years because of COVID.”
The coaching staff has been able to do that this year as the Flyers prepare for their season opener Friday against Scott County in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing. Kickoff is 8:30 p.m.
Franklin County went 10-4 last year, losing to at Johnson Central in the final four.
That capped a season that saw the Flyers lose three straight games — to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County — and fall to 2-3 before going on an eight-game win streak before the final four.
FCHS will be playing the same schedule this year.
“The three-game losing streak was rough, but we kind of knew it could be,” James said. “By the time we had got to the playoff game versus Central (a 14-8 victory), we were battle tested, and I think that helped us pull that game out.
“I like the way the schedule sets up. It’s very tough early, which helps with RPI if you win, but it also gives us some time between Corbin and those big heavyweights before we play Central, the one we’ve got marked on our calendar in the district. You’ve got to win that one for home field (advantage in the playoffs).”
The Flyers return two seniors who have been getting attention from D1 schools. Running back Kaden Moorman, who has committed to Kentucky, rushed for 1,447 yards and 27 touchdowns last year, averaging 103.4 yards per game. On the year he caught two touchdown passes and scored twice on kickoff returns.
Peyton Ledford, a tight end and linebacker, finished last season with 101 tackles, 17 for loss, and he had 2.5 sacks. He also had two interceptions and returned both for touchdowns.
On offense he caught eight passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. Peyton has received several DI offers, including one from Army.
“It’s been amazing to watch those two kids through the process that we started in January,” James said. “People always say if your best players are your hardest workers you’ve got a chance. That’s two of our best players and they’re completely different from each other, personality, demeanor, all these things, but they’ve found this common bond of wanting to win and putting on that jersey, that Franklin County jersey.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch, and it makes us a formidable opponent because they work hard and they know the expectations and so our young kids, our role players, they’re following those guys. They’re speaking up and being vocal about their leadership. Really, those two guys and Carson (Greenwell). Carson will be a three-year starter at center. We’re replacing four O-linemen, but having him up there to kind of be the field general for them has been so valuable to their growth, and we have a lot of growth to go there.”
Another returning senior is Zack Claudio, who caught 51 passes last year for 653 yards and five touchdowns, and he had four interceptions playing at defensive back.
“He’s lightning in a bottle, and he is locked in and focused,” James said. “What he’s been through this offseason has really brought out the potential of the player he can be, and he’s going to be an impact player on both sides of the ball. He was an all-state defensive back.”
Junior Gavin Hurst returns at quarterback after taking over the position midway last year. He passed for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s been a breath of fresh air,” James said. “He’s a blue collar kid who reaches kids who are maybe not blue collar, but he’s really kind of the glue that holds those pieces together, and he’s just a junior because he reclassified.
“That’s huge for us. He’s had a full offseason under his belt with coach Barrett (Sanderson), and it’s exciting to me to see what he can do. You can see the light bulb coming on for him every day.”
Sophomore Owen Powell is a kicker who has turned heads.
“He’s a Division I kicker,” James said. “He’s been going to some camps and stuff and his name is starting to get out there a little bit. He’s a special player.”
Success can lead to heightened expectations, but James said that hasn’t been a problem.
“Last year we probably talked about the 2020 state championship game too much,” he said. “This group, they want to be pushed. We laugh and joke all the time that they’re weird in the way they approach it because the harder we are on them, the more they smile. They’ve embraced the challenge since the first day. We’re excited.
“They’re probably a little young to let the expectations put pressure on them, and we’re not going to talk about it. We’re going to try and get better every day. That’s what we tell them every day. We know we’ve got talent, we know people will talk about us and the rankings and stuff, but in that locker room, we’re just trying to get better.”
