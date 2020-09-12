LAWRENCEBURG — Anderson County’s football team has a new coach, making the Bearcats something of a mystery for Franklin County, but that didn’t faze the Flyers Friday.
FCHS shut out Anderson County 55-0 in the season opener for both teams.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “They have a new coach (Mark Palmer), and we didn’t know much about them. I’m a little surprised with how well we played in week one, but there’s still some stuff we need to fix.”
Franklin County scored less than two minutes into the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Moorman.
The next five touchdowns all came on passes by quarterback Nick Broyles. The first, to Fred Farrier, covered 18 yards and put FCHS up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
There were two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, including Broyles hitting Farrier in stride on a 92-yard pass play.
Right before halftime, Broyles completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Hurst, giving FCHS a 27-0 lead at the break.
“I thought Nick played well,” James said. “He did a good job distributing the ball and getting people involved, and his decision making was really good.”
Broyles connected with Moorman on a 39-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, and his final touchdown pass was a 1-yarder to Zach Claudio, making the score 40-0.
Before the third quarter ended, FCHS’ Peyton Ledford recovered an Anderson County fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
A safety and a 3-yard touchdown run by Ledford in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
Owen Powell connected on five point-after kicks.
While the Flyers were rolling on offense, sending the game to a running clock early in the third quarter, FCHS’ defense kept the Bearcats from making any serious scoring threats.
“I’m proud of our coaching staff,” James said. “One thing we wanted to do was make our schemes more basic on offense and defense, and tonight we didn’t have any procedural stuff, we didn’t have to waste a timeout to fix things. I thought everyone did well.”
The win gives Franklin County some momentum heading into its home opener, and its first game on its new synthetic turf field, Friday against Woodford County.
“I thought the kids were crisp and did a good job executing,” James said. “There are some things we need to work on, but we had two weeks.”
