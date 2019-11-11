Franklin County junior quarterback Nick Broyles’ status for Friday’s playoff game against Central is “still up in the air at this point,” according to FCHS head football coach Eddie James.
Broyles suffered an upper body injury after being tackled in the third quarter of Friday’s 50-32 win over Waggener in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Broyles has a follow-up medical appointment on Thursday.
“Not the news we wanted, but time will tell,” James said. “He’s a tough kid and a gamer, so if he’s medically cleared I’m sure he will go.”
FCHS (11-0) and Central (6-5) played in Louisville on Oct. 25 with the Flyers winning 14-12.
Friday’s game at Benny Watkins Field will kick off at 7:30 p.m.