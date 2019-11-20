Franklin County junior wide receiver/defensive back Fred Farrier put up big numbers all season.
That included last week’s 18-7 loss to Central that ended the Flyers’ season at 11-1.
In that game, Farrier caught four passes for 55 yards. On defense he had six solo tackles, five assists and one interception.
For that performance, Farrier has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
This season Farrier caught 47 passes for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he had 48 tackles and one interception.
Farrier is the son of Fred Farrier and Danita Farrier. His father was Kentucky State’s head football coach from 2005-2009, and he’s currently the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama A&M.
SJ: What sports do you play?
Farrier: Football and I run track. I used to play basketball, but I gave that up after eighth grade.
SJ: What do you like about football?
Farrier: Ever since I was a toddler I’ve been around the sport. I watched my dad coach, and ever since I was a little kid I wanted to play when I was older. I have a passion for the sport. I love how it’s a team sport and everyone has a part to play to make it happen.
There’s trash talk in football, and that’s fine, but in track you cooperate with other teams, and you make friends with people from other schools. It’s a good environment to be around.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Farrier: I have two. The first is when I was in middle school. My seventh grade year we played Royal Spring, and we played them twice. The first time we played them we lost big, like over 30 points. The next time we played them was at their field, and we beat them in the fourth quarter. It was a close game, and just like now, Nick (Broyles) threw a pass to me for a touchdown, and we won off that.
The second one was the first time we played Central this year. It was almost halftime, and Nick got through a bunch of people and threw a Hail Mary, and I went up and got it.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Farrier: Believe it or not, my mother is my biggest supporter, her and my sister (India). They always support me, and they’re always there for me. My mom and sister didn’t play, but they give me tips on what I need to do. I listen to them. They’re my biggest supporters.
SJ: If you could add a sport to your schedule, what would it be?
Farrier: Probably basketball. I still enjoy the sport, and in gym class I still play it.