LEXINGTON — Franklin County senior Makena Gillion has competed in four state cross country meets and never finished out of the top 25.
On Saturday she closed out her cross country career with her best finish at state, placing fourth in the Class 2A race in a time of 19 minutes, 39.63 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at the Kentucky Horse Park.
“I just wanted to beat the place I finished last year, which was seventh,” Gillion said.
“The temperature was good,” she said. “The course could have been a little less hilly, but it’s the Horse Park. Overall it was a good race.”
In the boys Class 2A race, Western Hills junior Griffin Staude turned in the top local finish, placing eighth in 16:51.74.
The Wolverines took seventh place in the team standings, and the FCHS girls team was 11th.
Scott High was the girls team winner, and Corbin captured the boys Class 2A title.
“We wanted to finish between fourth and seventh,” WHHS coach Adam Schaffner said about the Western Hills boys team. “To be in the top four, we had to have everyone run well, and probably three of our five ran well.
“It’s kind of hard to finish higher in the team standings. To finish higher, we had to bring our ‘A’ game, and today we brought our ‘B-plus’ game.”
Gillion placed 24th as a freshman and finished eighth as a sophomore.
“We told her to stay with the lead pack,” FCHS coach Kristen O’Neil said. “When they started to separate we wanted her to get up in front and to stay on their heels, and when she felt comfortable to make a move around them.
“At two-and-a-quarter miles she was on the heels of the girl in third place. She ran exactly the way she was supposed to.”
O’Neil said Gillion’s finish was the best for a Franklin County female runner at state since the race was 3,000 meters in the 1970s.
FCHS’ Leeland Fern, who qualified as an individual, finished 169th in the boys race.
WHHS had three individual qualifiers in the girls race, led by Emma Campbell who finished 23rd.
Here are the race winners and the complete local results.
GIRLS
1. Addi Dewey (Christian Academy of Louisville) 19:13.08, 4. Makena Gillion (FC) 19:39.63, 23. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:38.89, 28. Jett Bradley (WH) 20:58.07, 40. Kiera Carlee (FC) 21:17.80, 81. Molly Stigers (FC) 22:20.65, 83. Emily Harrod (WH) 22:23.31, 125. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 23:17.28, 152. Eliza Boone (FC) 24:00.96, 182. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 25:08.45, 187. Riley Gillis (FC) 25:19.51.
BOYS
1. Ryan Maynard (Taylor Co.) 16:14.25, 8. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:51.74, 34. Jon Eades (WH) 17:38.43, 64. Nikhil Akula (WH) 18:12.09, 79. Sahil Shaik (WH) 18:26.40, 98. Joshua Downey (WH) 18:41.18, 99. Luke Staude (WH) 18:41.62, 169. Leeland Fern (FC) 19:45.33, 197. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 20:25.51.