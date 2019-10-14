Franklin County senior Makena Gillion finished seventh in the girls varsity race at the Fast Cats Classic cross country meet Saturday in Owensboro.
Gillion covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 31.31 seconds.
FCHS’ Nathaniel Lawrence led the Flyers in the boys varsity race, placing 66th in 18:14.76.
Franklin County will compete in the Meet of Champions Saturday in Lexington at Masterson Station Park.
GIRLS
7. Makena Gillion 19:31.31, 23. Kiera Carlee 20:48.58, 40. Molly Stigers 21:41.28, 63. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles 22:45.77, 82. Eliza Boone 23:35.44, 152. Abbagail Grimes 29:57.92.
BOYS
66. Nathaniel Lawrence 18:14.76, 92. Leeland Fern 18:53.66, 101. Venish Patel 19:08.44, 158. Jacob Kendall 20:35.64, 196. Brigham Boone 22:01.05, 228. Jackson Prewitt 25:17.64, 232. Christian Adkins 26:59.14.