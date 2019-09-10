LEXINGTON — Franklin County’s Makena Gillion was fifth and teammate Molly Stigers was 11th at the Bluegrass Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Masterson Station Park.
The Lady Flyers finished sixth in the team standings out of 18 teams.
In the boys team standings, Frankfort was 22nd and FCHS was 24th.
Second Street was sixth in the girls middle school race. The Frankfort Christian Academy was 17th in the boys middle school team standings and 15th in the boys elementary 3-5 team standings.
Here are the complete local results.
VARSITY, 5,000 meters
Girls: 5. Makena Gillion (FC) 20:19.04, 11. Molly Stigers (FC) 20:57.08, 39. Kierra Carlee (FC) 22:31.93, 64. Riley Gillis (FC) 23:30.85, 102. Eliza Boone (FC) 25:13.08, 132. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 28:09.26.
Boys: 67. Chase Sweger (F) 18:24.74, 94. Leeland Fern (FC) 18:59.61, 114. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 19:17.59, 128. Ethan Vermillion (F) 19:47.50, 142. Reed Miklavcic (F) 20:03.36, 144. Caleb Van Este (F) 20:06.12, 151. Sam Yocum (F) 20:10.09, 153. Venish Patel (FC) 20:11.13, 160. Jacob Kendall (FC) 20:19.62, 179. Conner Gormley (FC) 20:46.70, 191. McLain Barber (F) 21:24.13, 205. Preston Barber (F) 23:07.48, 216. Jacob Taylor (F) 26:07.10, 206. Brigham Boone (FC) 23:37.65, 220. Christian Adkins (FC) 27:53.44, 221. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 27:55.94.
JUNIOR VARSITY, 5,000 meters
Girls: 11. Samantha Wallin (F) 27:20.10, 18. Claire Moore (F) 28:06.20.
Boys: 59. Hunter McQueary (TFCA) 23:45.09, 70. Jacques Monette (TFCA) 25:11.94.
MIDDLE SCHOOL, 4,000 meters
Girls: 5. Emme Moore (SS) 17:04.76, 7. Kenzie Barber (SS) 17:13.55, 9. Kate Alvis (Elkhorn) 17:25.34, 16. Rylee Schaffner (E) 18:18.46, 62. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 20:50.01, 79. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 21:45.62, 88. Cate Looney (SS) 22:30.53, 116. Priya Miller (TFCA) 24:53.69, 119. Charlotte Welsh (TFCA) 25:20.99, 126. Ruby Ruwet (E) 26:04.64.
Boys: 19. Isaac Andrews (E) 16:27.20, 24. Houston Hancock (SS) 16:42.93, 32. Graham Clements (E) 17:04.08, 36. Easton Powell (E) 17:09.28, 46. Kaden Bratton (E) 17:30.51, 55. Elijah Lyles (E) 17:44.82, 74. Ben Dunmire (E) 18:27.01, 110. Isaiah Sowders (E) 19:35.34, 113. Connor McQueary (TFCA) 19:43.58, 128. Brady Ellis (E) 20:08.14, 158. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 21:14.33, 178. Christian Roberts (E) 22:44.31, 200. William Sims (TFCA) 23:47.12, 210. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 24:45.72, 213. Stephen Driskell (TFCA) 25:20.11, 217. Lucas Uebel (TFCA) 26:39.18, 222. Logan Prewitt (E) 27:45.66, 237. Nikolas Woodruff (TFCA) 34:31.49.
3-5 ELEMENTARY, 2,000 meters
Girls: 8. Nilah Chagoya (E) 8:39.36, 50. Elizabeth Gilbert (TFCA) 9:51.58, 108. Kendall McClain (E) 11:27.57, 118. Madeline Uebel (TFCA) 11:41.22, 129. Hailey Hughes (E) 11:54.04, 138. Addison Welsh (E) 12:13.83, 153. Rosie Landers (TFCA) 12:48.35, 187. Oakley Bullock (TFCA) 15:12.19.
Boys: 45. Ryder Alvis (E) 9:03.91, 71. Zhou Yu Bollock (TFCA) 9:31.73, 82. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 9:44.02, 127. Kolston Bratton (E) 10:22.88, 207. Dade Seward (E) 13:30.00, 211. Jeremiah Seargent (TFCA) 13:51.00, 216. Grayson Driskell (TFCA) 14:26.00, 221. Luke Tolson (TFCA) 14:54.00.