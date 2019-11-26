Franklin County’s girls basketball team has won six district championships in a row.
After making three straight trips to the Sweet Sixteen from 2015 to 2017, the Lady Flyers reached the 11th Region final in 2018 and lost to eventual regional winner Scott County by one point in the semifinals of last year’s regional tournament.
Now FCHS is getting ready to make another run at the postseason.
“Our strategy as a program, whether on the floor or off the floor, doesn’t change,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “To prepare for games night in and night out, to prepare for week to week, basically you have to embrace every aspect it takes to be a Franklin County Lady Flyer. There’s no shortcut for the formula.”
The Lady Flyers went 25-9 last year and graduated three seniors.
This year’s team returns junior guard Brooklynn Miles, who averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, four rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
She has received several Division I offers, including from Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and Indiana.
Patience Laster, a sophomore forward, has been playing varsity since she was in the eighth grade. She averaged 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last year while shooting 52.4%.
FCHS has three seniors this year, including Jasmine Simpson, who averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds last season. Senior Lakin Hamblin and sophomore Nevaeh Carter also saw significant varsity playing time on last year’s team.
The Lady Flyers have a transfer from Oldham County, sophomore Shauvi Kennedy, who moved to Frankfort in the middle of the school year last year. She ran on FCHS’ winning 4x100-meter relay team at state in May with Miles, Bria Wilson and Laken Ellis.
“Jazmin Chambers has been good in practice,” Thacker said. “Peyton Sutton is the hardest-working kid in the gym. Alijah Starks is one of the better shooters in our program. We have to get her to embrace the defensive end of the floor to be able to help us with her offensive abilities.
“The one thing we’re trying to stress to this group is how much do they really value practice? We have kids who love to play basketball, but we have to find kids who love to work on basketball.”
FCHS opens its season Dec. 5 at home against Elizabethtown, and its first district game will be Dec. 17 at Great Crossing.
The Lady Flyers are hosting the Lady Flyer Shootout on Jan. 4. They’re playing in Mason County’s Lady Royals Showcase on Dec. 7, Bullitt East’s Queen of the Commonwealth Dec. 20-23 and Mercy’s Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic on Jan. 25.
“We have some big games right out of the gate,” Thacker said, “especially out of region, and hopefully that gets us ready for when it counts.”