Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-52 win over Owen County Monday in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East.

FCHS lost to McCracken County 62-45 Sunday in the tournament.

Against Owen County, Nevaeh Carter went 7-for-9 from the field and finished with a team-high 21 points. She also had seven assists.

Patience Laster finished with 10 points, followed by Juliana Frazee with eight, Cameryn Ridderikhoff and Jazmin Chambers with six points each, Rachel Shropshire with three, and Leia Hogan and Dorothy Gorman with two points each.

FCHS shot 57.5% from the field and went 20-for-29 on two-point shots.

Laster led the Lady Flyers with 13 points against McCracken County, and Carter had 10.

Also scoring for FCHS were Hogan with nine points, Frazee with four, Ridderikhoff and Lauren Meadows with three points each, Jhaven Meade with two and Jaden Oldham with one point.

Franklin County (9-1) played Rowan County in the Queen of the Commonwealth Tuesday and closes out the event with a game Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription