Franklin County’s offense put up some impressive numbers during the Flyers’ 11-1 football season, scoring 491 points and gaining 4,843 yards.
The Flyers’ defense was just as impressive, limiting opponents to 177 points and 2,534 yards.
The leader of Franklin County’s defense, senior defensive lineman Brady Holleran, has been selected as the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Football Team.
Holleran finished the season with 154 tackles, seventh in the state, and 19.5 sacks, seconds in the state. He also forced five fumbles and had one interception.
He was named to the first-team defense on the Courier-Journal all-state team and the Herald Leader’s Class of the Commonwealth, made up of the top senior players in the state.
Here is the rest of the all-county team, listed in alphabetical order.
Nick Broyles, FCHS
The Flyers’ junior quarterback, Broyles went 133-for-204 for 2,437 yards and 32 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
He was also Franklin County’s leading rusher with 959 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Zach Claudio, FCHS
A sophomore wide receiver, Claudio had 26 receptions for 275 yards and six touchdowns. On defense he had 23 tackles with one tackle for loss and one interception.
Xavier Cleveland, FHS
A sophomore wide receiver and defensive back, Cleveland caught 20 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, and he scored two touchdowns on punt returns.
On defense, he recorded 45 tackles and had three interceptions.
Taesean Davis, FCHS
An offensive lineman, Davis played a key role in the Flyers’ offensive success. A strong blocker, the sophomore was usually matched up against the opposing team’s best defensive lineman.
Charlie Ellis, FHS
Ellis, a junior, did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. As a quarterback he threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns. At wide receiver he had 12 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
He also rushed for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.
A defensive back, he had 25 tackles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Dylan Engler, WHHS
Engler, a sophomore quarterback, threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 45 tackles and two interceptions.
Fred Farrier II, FCHS
A junior wide receiver, Farrier caught 45 passes for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown and was second on the team in scoring with 78 points.
On defense he had 45 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
Jacob Fields, WHHS
Fields, a sophomore linebacker, led the Wolverines with 116 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles, had one fumble recovery and one sack.
Jyden Graham, FHS
Graham, a junior offensive lineman and defensive back, had 52 tackles with three tackles for loss, and one sack. He forced a fumble and had one interception.
Tayshon Hamilton, FHS
Hamilton, a junior offensive tackle, had 55 tackles with nine tackles for loss, and he recorded three sacks. He forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had one interception.
Gavin Hurst, FCHS
Hurst, a freshman defensive back for the Flyers, had 58 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Peyton Ledford, FCHS
Ledford, a freshman linebacker, had 135 tackles, second for the Flyers behind Holleran. Ledford had 11.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.
Tariq Lester, FCHS
Lester, a senior running back, was second on the team in rushing with 662 yards. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns, and he also caught 21 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.
Lester led the Flyers in scoring with 122 points that included four two-point conversions.
On defense, he had 39 tackles with eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Jayden Mattison, FCHS
Mattison, a sophomore linebacker, was fourth in tackles for the Flyers with 110. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Mattison also forced three fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.
Jeffery Parker, WHHS
A junior linebacker, Parker was second in tackles for the Wolverines with 103 stops. He had eight tackles for loss and one interception.
He also forced one fumble and had three fumble recoveries.
Phillip Peiffer, FCHS
In his first season on the Franklin County football team, Peiffer, a defensive lineman, had 83 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Cameron Purvis, WHHS
Purvis, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, had 58 tackles for the Wolverines with seven tackles for loss and one sack.
Andrew Roberts, FCHS
Roberts, a senior offensive lineman, helped the Flyers rack up big numbers on offense. As a defensive lineman, he had six tackles and half of a sack.
Jason Rogers, WHHS
Rogers, a junior wide receiver, had 20 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and he also threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns.
As a defensive back, Rogers had 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
Brenton Sears, FCHS
Sears, a sophomore linebacker, was third in tackles for the Flyers with 124 tackles. He had 5.5 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.
Alan Schultz, WHHS
A junior offensive and defensive lineman, Schultz had 43 tackles, forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.
Cameron Stone, FHS
A sophomore running back and linebacker, Stone rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown. He had 57 tackles with two tackles for loss and two sacks. He forced one fumble and had two fumble recoveries.
Braedyn Tracy, FCHS
A sophomore wide receiver, Tracy had 32 receptions for 484 yards and nine touchdowns.
Azeno Williams, FHS
Williams, a sophomore running back, rushed for 999 yards and nine touchdowns, and he had six receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
As a linebacker, Williams had a team-high 68 tackles with six tackles for loss. He forced one fumble and had two fumble recoveries.