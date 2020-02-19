Franklin County senior Nathaniel Lawrence has had an outstanding wrestling career.
Having qualified six times for the State Wrestling Championships, Lawrence concluded his career by finishing as state runner-up in the 160-pound weight class at last week’s state tournament.
For that performance, Lawrence has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
He finished the season with a 26-3 record and ranked third in the state in his weight class.
Lawrence, who has been wrestling since he was 5 years old, played football at FCHS for three years and was on the cross country team this fall.
He is the son of John and Julia Lawrence.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Lawrence: Probably when I placed at state as an eighth grader. That made me the youngest person to place at state from Franklin County. (Lawrence finished sixth in the 138-pound weight class as an eighth grader.)
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Lawrence: That would probably be Coach (Matt) Johnson and Coach (Zac) Donnelly (FCHS coaches). They were there for my first practice when I was 5 years old, and they were there for my last practice. They’ve always been there.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Lawrence: I plan to continue my apprenticeship in plumbing with Whitehead-Hancock and keep working.
SJ: What would you say to someone who’s thinking about going into wrestling?
Lawrence: It’s not for everyone. You have to work hard, and there are going to be tough times. That’s wrestling. But with all the hard work you put in, you’ll be rewarded tenfold for the sacrifices you’ve made.
SJ: Now that your wrestling career is over and you’ve had a few days to reflect, has the work been worth it?
Lawrence: Definitely. All the hard work, all the long drives, all the tournaments, they’ve all been worth it. It’s made me a better man, and I know what hard work is.
