Nathaniel Lawrence found a sport he liked as soon as he began wrestling when he was 5 years old.
Finding success in that sport took a little time.
“I didn’t win a match until my third year wrestling,” he said. “I didn’t do well but I had fun, and I stuck with it.”
Lawrence, a senior at Franklin County, has found plenty of success since that first win.
He was the state runner-up in the 145-pound weight class last season, and in this year’s preseason rankings he was No. 1 in the 152-pound class.
He’s wrestled at 160 pounds in all three of the Flyers’ events so far this season — two tournaments and a meet with Tates Creek — and he takes an unbeaten record into today’s Lafayette 5 Star Classic in Lexington.
“We haven’t made a decision yet,” Lawrence said about his weight class this season,” but I’m leaning toward 160.”
After playing football the first three years of high school, Lawrence ran cross country this fall.
“I decided to run cross country to help my cardio,” he said. “I’d never run cross country before. Maybe some middle school meets, but I never took it seriously before.”
Lawrence took it seriously this fall and was the Flyers’ No. 1 runner.
“I thought it was a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work, and it definitely has some of the same attributes you have with wrestling concerning mentality and working hard.”
Lawrence finished last wrestling season with a 24-2 record. One of his losses was a 6-5 decision in the 145-pound weight class state final.
“Wrestling in the state finals, the best way I can describe it is surreal,” he said. “You’re out there, and all the people are watching you. You literally have a spotlight on you and the attention of everyone in the arena. It was an unreal experience for me.
“It motivated me, and it made me appreciate everything. I can’t take for granted what I have.”
This is Lawrence’s final season of wrestling after 13 years. He’s serving an apprenticeship with a plumber through the school’s co-op program and plans to become a plumber after graduation.
What are his plans for the wrestling season?
“I’m going to work as hard as I can and do the best I can with my ability,” Lawrence said.