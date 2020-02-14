Franklin County senior Nathaniel Lawrence and Western Hills junior Jeffery Parker reached the semifinals  at the State Wrestling Championships  Friday at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Both wrestlers won three matches to reach the semifinals, and they’ll wrestle their semifinal matches this morning.

Lawrence is wrestling in the 160-pound weight class, and Parker is competing in the 152-pound class.

FCHS senior John Lowe advanced to the quarterfinals in the 145-pound class and lost in that round, sending him to the consolation bracket today.

Also wrestling today is WHHS senior Cameron Purvis, who lost his first match in the 220-pound class Friday but won two matches in the consolation bracket to stay alive.

Three other local wrestlers went 1-2 in the tournament Friday and were eliminated with their second losses.

FCHS’ Jalen Wideman (132) and WHHS’ Richard Greenwell (170) and Colin O’Brien (195) all lost in the opening round.

They came back to win their first matches in the consolation bracket but lost their second matches in the consolation bracket.

Wrestling started at 9 a.m. today.

The final session of wrestling will start at 3 p.m., and the championship round is expected to start around 5 p.m.

