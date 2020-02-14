Franklin County senior Nathaniel Lawrence and Western Hills junior Jeffery Parker reached the semifinals at the State Wrestling Championships Friday at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Both wrestlers won three matches to reach the semifinals, and they’ll wrestle their semifinal matches this morning.
Lawrence is wrestling in the 160-pound weight class, and Parker is competing in the 152-pound class.
FCHS senior John Lowe advanced to the quarterfinals in the 145-pound class and lost in that round, sending him to the consolation bracket today.
Also wrestling today is WHHS senior Cameron Purvis, who lost his first match in the 220-pound class Friday but won two matches in the consolation bracket to stay alive.
Three other local wrestlers went 1-2 in the tournament Friday and were eliminated with their second losses.
FCHS’ Jalen Wideman (132) and WHHS’ Richard Greenwell (170) and Colin O’Brien (195) all lost in the opening round.
They came back to win their first matches in the consolation bracket but lost their second matches in the consolation bracket.
Wrestling started at 9 a.m. today.
The final session of wrestling will start at 3 p.m., and the championship round is expected to start around 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.