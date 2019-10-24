Franklin County’s football coaching staff always knew how good of a player Tariq Lester could be.
This year the senior running back is showing everyone else as the Flyers have soared to an 8-0 start.
“He’s always been a guy with potential,” FCHS head coach Eddie James said. “I liken it to someone who’s just getting by. He’s never been disrespectful, he’s never been disruptive to our program, but he wasn’t doing the things we knew he could do.”
That changed this year.
In his fourth season with the Flyer football program, Lester is the team’s leading scorer with 16 touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
His 553 rushing yards is second on the team to quarterback Nick Broyles, who’s rushed for 656 yards.
Lester is third on the team in receiving yards with 339 and touchdown receptions with four.
This comes after spending last season playing primarily on the junior varsity team and seeing limited time in 10 games on the varsity level.
During his career, Lester has thought about quitting football.
“I have multiple times, but football is a special thing,” he said. “It brings people together, no matter their backgrounds, and it forms unbreakable bonds.”
With just one season of high school football left, Lester came into the season with a plan.
“To be better, to push myself and the guys with me, and to earn everything we have, not have it handed to us,” he said.
“As a JV player he was dominant, really physical and tough,” James said. “He had all the potential. Since January he’s been on fire. In meetings we liken him to a man possessed. He’ll do anything and everything we ask him to do, and he competes at everything.
“We have a set of tires in our weight room that they tug on, and we had to get him off of those. We had to make him stop. He’s changed his body, but more importantly he’s changed his outlook.”
The Flyers, undefeated at 8-0, play for a district title today at Central in Louisville. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
FCHS has outscored its opponents 365-101 this season and has rolled up 3,491 yards on offense compared to 1,498 yards by its opponents.
The team’s success has come as no surprise to Lester.
“I expected it with how hard everyone is working and our teamwork,” he said. “We work together.
“We’re confident. We mash the gas, play for each other, for our community. That’s our brand of football.”
Lester has become an integral part of that brand.
“From the physical side, he could have played last year and helped us at running back, and late in the year he played some on special teams,” James said. “In our program we coach the whole person, and I do believe we do that, develop them apart from football, and he’s definitely been able to reap the benefits of it.
“He has a good mama who checks on him, and she and I have a developed a good relationship. That’s helped, but it’s mainly been Tariq deciding to try and play to his potential, and he’s been playing good.”
And while Lester’s play has been a big part of the Flyers’ success this season, some of his favorite parts of football happen off the field.
“Practice and funny moments in the locker room, dancing and all the shouting,” he said when asked what he likes about football. “Getting ready for Friday nights, playing for our community and the name on the front of our jerseys.”