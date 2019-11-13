Franklin County sophomore Jayden Mattison was already having a big game on the defensive side of the ball.
When FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles left Friday’s game against Waggener with an injury, Mattison stepped up on offense.
Mattison threw two touchdown passes in the Flyers’ 50-32 win over Waggener after Broyles left the game in the third quarter. A starter at outside linebacker, Mattison also had 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss, against the Wildcats.
The win kept Franklin County undefeated at 11-0 and set up this week’s second-round playoff game against Central.
For that performance, Mattison has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Mattison has 96 tackles this season, fourth best on the team. He started at safety last year as a freshman.
Mattison is the son of Shannon Halliday and Gordon Mattison.
SJ: What sports do you play?
Mattison: I play basketball and football, and I started track last year, but I broke my hip. (Mattison suffered a chipped bone in his hip that sidelined him during track season.)
SJ: What is your favorite sport?
Mattison: Right now I like football. The atmosphere in the program is just different. We’re practicing out in 20 degrees, but I like it though.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Mattison: I have a lot of football memories. The Rams went undefeated for three years. Last year as a freshman I started at safety. We made it to the regional final, and even though we lost, it was a great atmosphere, playing with my brothers someplace three hours away.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Mattison: Probably my mom and my dad. They always put in extra work and spend extra money to get me in extra workouts. They push me to be the best, and it means a lot.
SJ: What kind of expectations did you have for this year’s team?
Mattison: I knew we were going to be very good on offense and defense. You’ve got Brady Holleran (Flyers’ leading tackler with 143 tackles) and you always want a Brady Holleran on your team, and Peyton Ledford, who had 11 tackles Friday. I knew we were going to be good. I expected a lot from this team.